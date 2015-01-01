Abstract

Firearms are the leading cause of death for US youths.1 Suicide rates among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native youths aged 10 to 18 years are rising, with the highest rates among American Indian/Alaska Native youths.2 Time to access a firearm matters; nearly half of individuals who attempted suicide reported time between ideation and action of under 10 minutes.3 Understanding firearm access is critical for reducing access to guns when an adolescent is in crisis; however, national studies of adolescent firearm access are limited.4,5 We examined perceived time to access a loaded gun within a state-representative sample of youths...

