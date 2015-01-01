SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McCarthy V, Wright-Kelly E, Steinhart B, Haasz M, Ma M, Brooks-Russell A. JAMA Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamapediatrics.2023.0080

PMID

36972035

Abstract

Firearms are the leading cause of death for US youths.1 Suicide rates among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native youths aged 10 to 18 years are rising, with the highest rates among American Indian/Alaska Native youths.2 Time to access a firearm matters; nearly half of individuals who attempted suicide reported time between ideation and action of under 10 minutes.3 Understanding firearm access is critical for reducing access to guns when an adolescent is in crisis; however, national studies of adolescent firearm access are limited.4,5 We examined perceived time to access a loaded gun within a state-representative sample of youths...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print