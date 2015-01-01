Abstract

Evidence has suggested that a history of falls and fear of falling (FOF) are associated with reduced mobility among older adults. Although many studies have explored the association between the history of falls and FOF in the context of decreased mobility, most have had small sample sizes, limiting the generalizability of the results. Therefore, this study sought to contribute to the body of knowledge around these constructs to further support the previous findings. To investigate the association between a history of falls and FOF with low mobility in community-dwelling older adults. This cross-sectional study included 308 older adults (69.9 ± 7.1 years, 57.8% female). The Timed Up and Go (TUG) test was used to classify mobility limitations in participants and the Falls Efficacy Scale-International - Brazil was used to quantify FOF. Participants were also asked if they had fallen in the previous 12 months. Multivariable logistic regression was used. The prevalence rates of a history of falls and FOF were 32.7 and 48.4%, respectively. Older adults with a history of falls and FOF had 2.20 (95%CI: 1.20; 4.02) and 3.80 (95%CI: 1.90; 7.58) greater odds of presenting low mobility than older adults without these health problems, respectively. History of falls and FOF are associated with higher odds of low mobility in community-dwelling older adults. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance to introduce public health programs aimed at preventing falls in older adults to reduce possible adverse health outcomes, including low mobility.

Language: en