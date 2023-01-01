|
Citation
Fitzgerald M. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
36972101
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Childhood maltreatment accelerates biological aging, leaving adults vulnerable to chronic health problems. There is robust evidence that social relationships, including those with family members, may influence chronic health problems through psychological pathways, but there is little research considering stress and sleep problems, especially among adults who experienced childhood maltreatment. Furthermore, longitudinal research is lacking related to maltreatment and chronic health problems. The current study examined familial support and strain and subsequent sleep problems and stress in a serial mediational model linking childhood maltreatment to chronic health problems over time.
