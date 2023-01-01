Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Childhood maltreatment accelerates biological aging, leaving adults vulnerable to chronic health problems. There is robust evidence that social relationships, including those with family members, may influence chronic health problems through psychological pathways, but there is little research considering stress and sleep problems, especially among adults who experienced childhood maltreatment. Furthermore, longitudinal research is lacking related to maltreatment and chronic health problems. The current study examined familial support and strain and subsequent sleep problems and stress in a serial mediational model linking childhood maltreatment to chronic health problems over time.



METHOD: Using three waves of data from the study of Midlife Development in the United States (N = 859; 55.8% female), structural equation modeling was used to examine familial support, strain, stress, and sleep problems in serial mediational model linking maltreatment to the number of chronic health conditions over a 9-year period.



RESULTS: Childhood maltreatment was indirectly associated with a number of chronic health conditions through familial support and strain through subsequent reports of stress. Although family support was associated with fewer sleep problems, the bootstrapped indirect effect was not significant. Simple indirect effects from maltreatment to the number of chronic health problems were significant through both sleep problems and stress.



CONCLUSION: Contemporary family relationships and psychological problems are possible points of prevention and intervention reducing the number of chronic health conditions among adults who were maltreated in childhood. Focusing on familial relationships and stress processes may be particularly fruitful. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

