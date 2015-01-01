Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the efficacy of overnight pulse oximetry in screening male commercial drivers (CDs) for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).



METHODS: Consecutive male CDs undergoing their annual scheduled occupational health visit were enrolled from ten transportation facilities. All subjects underwent a home sleep apnea test (HSAT) to determine the Respiratory Event Index (REI). Oxygen desaturation indices (ODIs) below the 3% and 4% thresholds were computed using the built-in HSAT pulse oximeter. We then assessed the association between ODI values and the presence of OSA (defined as an REI ≥ 5 events/hour) as well as moderate to severe OSA (REI ≥ 15 events/hour).



RESULTS: Of 331 CDs recruited, 278 (84%) completed the study protocol and 53 subjects were excluded due to inadequate HSAT quality. The included and excluded subjects were comparable in demographics and clinical characteristics. The included CDs had a median age of 49 years (interquartile range (IQR) = 15 years) and a median body mass index of 27 kg/m(2) (IQR = 5 kg/m(2)). One hundred ninety-nine (72%) CDs had OSA, of which 48 (17%) were with moderate OSA and 45 (16%) with severe OSA. The ODI(3) and ODI(4) receiving operating characteristic curve value were 0.95 for predicting OSA and 0.98-0.96 for predicting moderate to severe OSA.



CONCLUSION: Overnight oxygen oximetry may be an effective means to screen CDs for OSA.

Language: en