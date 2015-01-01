Abstract

Penile strangulation from a foreign body is a rare presentation to the emergency department. It must be treated as soon as possible as any delay in management can lead to complications such as gangrene and amputation of the penis. There is no superior standard of care as each case needs to be managed individually depending on clinical findings. We present a 40 year old male with a plastic bottle neck strangulating his penis requiring a medical cast saw to successfully free it.

