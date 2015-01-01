Abstract

Construction noise has been identified as one of the primary concerns because it is a pervasive stressor with a harmful effect on worker health. However, little is known about the processes and mechanisms linking construction noise to worker safety behavior. This study aims at understanding the effects of construction noise on worker safety behavior via negative emotion, and how these effects are influenced by two types of distinct regulatory focus (i.e., prevention and promotion focus). A questionnaire survey of 375 construction workers was performed and the data was analyzed using statistical tools. The regression analysis indicates that construction noise is significantly and negatively associated with both dimensions of safety behavior: safety compliance and safety citizenship behavior. Furthermore, the positive effect of construction noise on negative emotion is enhanced by prevention focus, while diminished by promotion focus. Also, the indirect effect of construction noise on safety compliance via negative emotion is moderated by prevention focus, such that construction noise has stronger relations with safety compliance via negative emotion when prevention focus is lower (vs higher). The findings advance the understanding of the relationships among noise, negative emotion, safety behavior and regulatory focus. This study also provides practical implication that reducing construction noise is important for organizations to protect workers' healthy and safe outcomes.

