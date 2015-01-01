Abstract

Research supports the role of teacher-student relationships (TSRs) in supporting adaptive behavioral and emotional outcomes for students. The present study considered achievement goals (mastery and performance) as mediators between the TSR and behavioral/emotional risk (BER) to further understand the process by which this relationship exists. Based on self-reports from a sample of 1206 predominantly Latina/o/e middle school students, a mediational relationship was identified. More specifically, teacher caring was a positive predictor of both mastery and performance goals. Mastery goals were negatively linked to BER, whereas performance goals were positively linked to BER. A partial mediation model was supported, with a direct, negative link between teacher caring and BER remaining even after accounting for the mediational effects of achievement goals. Implications are discussed in the context of prevention efforts to support student mental health in schools.

