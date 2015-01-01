|
Corbin CM, Hugh ML, Ehrhart MG, Locke J, Davis C, Brown EC, Cook CR, Lyon AR. Sch. Ment. Health 2022; 14(4): 1057-1069.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
For Schoolwide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (SWPBIS) to be effective, educators must use the practices as intended. Whether a teacher uses a practice as intended can depend, in part, on how feasible the practice is perceived to be. Identifying malleable factors associated with teachers' perceptions of SWPBIS feasibility can help schools identify targeted supports to improve feasibility. Implementation climate, or the shared perception among implementers that their school supports implementation efforts, is known to promote high quality implementation. However, little is known about how individuals' perceptions of their school's implementation climate may influence their perceptions of feasibility. The lack of empirical evidence points to a need to explore whether educators' shared and individual perceptions of implementation climate influence feasibility of implementing SWPBIS. Therefore, this study examines the link between teachers' individual and shared perceptions of implementation climate related to the feasibility of implementing SWPBIS in a sample of 348 K-5 general education teachers across 39 elementary schools in the pacific northwestern United States.
Language: en
Elementary; Feasibility; Implementation climate; Schoolwide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports