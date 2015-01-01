|
Lee J, Hong JS, Choi M, Lee J. Sch. Ment. Health 2023; 15(1): 67-77.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Socioeconomic inequality is a persistent societal problem affecting various aspects of adolescent development. Existing studies have revealed that low socioeconomic status (SES) is associated with a higher prevalence of internalizing symptoms. However, little is known about the underlying factors that may mediate this relationship. The current study conducted path analyses to examine the role of academic performance and cyberbullying victimization as mediators of the association between family SES and internalizing symptoms (depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation). The sample consisted of 7333 middle and high school students (age 12 to 19 years) (50.8% female) participating in the Korean Children and Youth Rights Study.
Academic performance; Cyberbullying victimization; Depressive symptoms; Socioeconomic status; South Korean middle and high schools; Suicidal ideation