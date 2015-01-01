|
Miskimon K, Jenkins LN, Kaminski S. Sch. Ment. Health 2023; 15(1): 220-230.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
This study examined the associations between bullying victimization and mental health and academic performance outcomes. This study also examined the indirect effect of academic performance on the association between bullying victimization and mental health. Participants included 676 secondary school students from the Southeast region of the USA. Using multi-group path analysis, results revealed that traditional victimization was positively associated with mental health difficulties for both boys and girls. Further, both traditional and cyber victimization were negatively associated with academic performance for girls only. Finally, results indicated that the indirect effect of academic performance on the association between traditional and cyber victimization and mental health was only significant for girls.
Language: en
Academic performance; Bullying victimization; Cyber victimization; Mental health