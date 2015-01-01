Abstract

This study examined the associations between bullying victimization and mental health and academic performance outcomes. This study also examined the indirect effect of academic performance on the association between bullying victimization and mental health. Participants included 676 secondary school students from the Southeast region of the USA. Using multi-group path analysis, results revealed that traditional victimization was positively associated with mental health difficulties for both boys and girls. Further, both traditional and cyber victimization were negatively associated with academic performance for girls only. Finally, results indicated that the indirect effect of academic performance on the association between traditional and cyber victimization and mental health was only significant for girls.



FINDINGS from this study highlight gender differences in bullying victimization outcomes. Implications for researchers, such as suggestions for future bullying intervention programs, are discussed.

