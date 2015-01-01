|
Torgal C, Espelage DL, Polanin JR, Ingram KM, Robinson LE, El Sheikh AJ, Valido A. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2023; 52(2): 95-109.
Abstract
Cyberbullying among youth is an emerging public health concern that has a wide array of deleterious outcomes. The current meta-analytic review synthesized school-based cyberbullying prevention programs' impact on promoting cyber-bystander intervention among K-12 students. As a result of exhaustive searches and a thorough screening procedure, a total of 9 studies were identified as eligible. Meta-analytic synthesis of the 9 studies involving 35 effect sizes demonstrated that overall, the treatment effect was not statistically significant (g = 0.29, SE = 0.14, p =.07, 95% CI [-0.03, 0.61]).
cyber-bystander; Cyberbullying; Jamilia Blake; meta-analysis; prevention; program; school-based