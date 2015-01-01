Abstract

Despite the rise in anti-Islamic sentiment, Muslim youth's experiences of religious discrimination are under researched. The goal of this paper is to better understand the complexities associated with religious discrimination for youth and adolescents and how to mitigate the harm caused by these discriminatory experiences. This mixed methods systematic review consists of 44 qualitative and quantitative studies from 34 journals, discussing experiences of religious discrimination for participants ages 4-25 both in the United States and internationally. This review discussed student experiences, the context of school as a conduit for discrimination, how students responded to these instances, including protective factors and recommendations for future research and policy.Impact StatementThis article systematically examined experiences of discrimination faced by Muslim students in Pre-K-12 and university settings. The results have implications for researchers, policymakers, and school staff on how to mitigate discriminatory acts toward Muslim students to create a safe and inclusive school environment for all students. Educators and school staff must work on reducing their individual and classroom biases through cultural competence training and a more inclusive curriculum. Policymakers should work to create inclusive practices that promote equity for Muslim students, and researchers should conduct additional projects to better understand the scope and outcomes associated with Islamophobia in schools.

Language: en