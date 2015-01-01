Abstract

PURPOSE Previous research has demonstrated the positive impact of participation in a music programme run by a Youth Offending Team in England (Caulfield et al., 2020). While the previous research focused solely on children involved with the criminal justice system, the purpose of this current paper is to report findings from research extended to young people identified as 'at risk' of involvement with the criminal justice system, vulnerable, or disengaged.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A mixed-methods approach was taken, using quantitative measures of the primary outcomes (educational engagement, well-being, musical development and attitudes and behaviour), complemented and extended by semi-structured interviews with a sample of participants.



FINDINGS Analysis of the quantitative data from 57 participants showed significant improvements in self-reported engagement with education, musical ability and well-being. In-depth interviews with 11 participants added a depth of understanding about children's experiences of the programme and the impact they felt, providing a safe space and improved confidence and well-being.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper builds on previous research in schools and youth justice settings by presenting findings on the impact of a music programme on the educational engagement and well-being of children identified as at-risk of offending, vulnerable or disengaged.

Language: en