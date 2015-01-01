Abstract

Fuel station accidents still happen frequently all around the world. Accidents in fuel stations may cause harm to many. Fuel station environments must thus be managed well to maintain a high safety climate level. However, our literature review shows that research on the safety climate in fuel stations is scarce. This study attempts to assess the safety climate level in fuel stations in the West Java region, Indonesia. The aims of this research are to acquire the safety climate level of fuel stations, review safety climate dimensions which need serious improvement, and discover key aspects that impact the safety climate level. To achieve these goals, the Bahasa Indonesia version of the NOSACQ-50 questionnaire was used to assess the safety climate in 240 fuel stations; 678 responses were collected. The findings show that the safety climate level of fuel stations was, on average, 3.07, which is a fairly good score. Among all seven dimensions, workers' safety priority and risk non-acceptance need the most improvement. Moreover, safety training is found to be the most influential aspect on safety climate because workers with training experience have higher safety climate perceptions. Ironically, more than 28% of respondents reported that they had not been properly trained. Therefore, fuel stations need to make sure that all employees have attended appropriate safety training. In this way, higher safety climate ratings can be achieved, hence moving forward to a safer working environment.

