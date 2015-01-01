Abstract

Lifetime prevalence of cannabis use is estimated 192 million adults worldwide (2017) and has increased by 16% in the last decade. However, data on quantity and frequency of use that can lead to harm is lacking. We have developed a survey to assess patterns of cannabis use and related harms in a sample of cannabis users. This paper focuses on evaluating the feasibility of the survey and the users' satisfaction in a pilot sample. Forty cannabis users were recruited (>18 years old, living in Spain, cannabis use at least once during the last 12 months) between December 2018 and January 2019. Participants answered an online survey (mental health, organic harm and injury) and an ad hoc questionnaire to assess accessibility, feasibility, satisfaction, design and content appropriateness. Of the participants, 93.23% (n = 37.3) were satisfied with the design, 94.92% (n = 38.2) were satisfied with the content, and 94.73% (n = 37.0) were satisfied with the accessibility of the survey; only minor changes were required to improve feasibility and accessibility. Participants used a median of 1.0 Standard Joint Unit per day (Interquartile Range [IQR] 1.0-2.0). Of the sample, 92.5% reported at least one related harm and suffers a median of 4.0 disorders (IQR, 1.25-5.0). The present study allows for designing a feasible online survey to conduct a cross-sectional study with a larger sample.

Language: es