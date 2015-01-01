Abstract

Cannabis is the most widely consumed illegal drug in Spain, with consumption concentrated mainly in adolescence and early adulthood. The objectives were to estimate the prevalence of cannabis use, cannabis use disorder (CUD) and dependent use in the Galician population aged 16 years and over, and to characterize cannabis users and cannabis dependent users. Data are from two cross-sectional studies from the Risk Behavior Information System conducted in 2017 (n = 7,841) and 2018 (n = 7,853). The Cannabis Abuse Screening Test (CAST) was used to identify users with CUD and/or dependent use. Prevalences were estimated and regression models were fitted to identify variables associated with cannabis use and dependent use. In 2017-2018, 2.7% (95% CI: 2.5-3.0) of the Galician population aged 16 years and over consumed cannabis at the time of the survey, with this prevalence being 9% in the 16-24 years age group. Prevalence decreased with age and was higher in males in all age groups. The prevalence of CUD in users was 69.5% (95% CI 61.1-78.1) and of dependent use it was 49.2% (95% CI 46.6-53.9). Tobacco use was the major determinant of being a cannabis user [OR = 19.8 (95% CI 13.8-28.4)] and daily cannabis use of being a dependent user [OR = 5.5 (95% CI 3.2-9.5)]. Cannabis use among the Galician population is high, especially among young people aged 16-24 years, who show the highest probability of dependent use. Prevention measures should be aimed especially at the younger population aged 16 years to curb its use and the development of consequences such as CUD and dependent use.

Language: es