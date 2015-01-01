Abstract

The objective was to analyze the changes in cannabis use during lockdown considering sex, age, living situation and level of addiction. This descriptive and non-probabilistic study used a convenience sample of 208 participants with ages between 18-57 years (64.3% men; mean age = 31.39 years), that reported consuming cannabis. The frequency of distinct typologies of cannabis use was analyzed and the level of addiction with the Cannabis Abuse Screening Test (CAST). An online survey was used to collect the variables under study. A total of 25% consumers increased their spliff (marijuana mixed with tobacco) consumption, 11.9% increased their joint (marijuana cigarette) consumption and 11.8% increased their hashish spliff consumption. Men had higher levels of cannabis addiction, however, during lockdown they reduced their marijuana spliff consumption while both men and women increased their joint consumption. Marijuana spliff consumption showed a greater increase in the 25-29 age group, in those living with people other than relatives or a partner, alone, or with a partner and was reduced mainly in those living with parents or other relatives. The living alone 18-24 years old group, and the living with parents 35-44 years old group showed higher levels of cannabis addiction (CAST). The rate of dependent consumers who increased their marijuana spliff consumption (49%) doubled compared to consumers with no addiction and moderate addiction. Regarding joints, consumption was 1.5 times higher than for moderate addiction consumers and three times higher than those with no addiction. The risk of cannabis addiction increased in certain groups during lockdown.

Language: es