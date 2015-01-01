Abstract

BACKGROUND: A consensus guideline on salicylate poisoning recommends referring patients to the emergency department if they ingested 150 mg/kg of aspirin. The dose of aspirin associated with severe poisoning in pediatric patients has not been investigated.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to associate medical outcomes with aspirin overdoses in patients 5 years old and younger.



METHODS: A retrospective review of data on pediatric patients with single substance aspirin exposures reported from poison centers across the country was conducted. The primary endpoint was to associate aspirin doses with medical outcomes. Secondary endpoints included evaluation of the signs, symptoms, and treatments of ingestion and their association with medical outcomes.



RESULTS: There were 26 488 included exposures with aspirin exposures resulting in no effect (92.5%), minor effect (6.0%), moderate effect (1.4%), major effect (0.2%), and death (0.02%). There were 8921 cases with available weight-based dosing information. Median doses associated with no effect, minor effects, moderate effects, major effects, and death ranged between 28.4 and 40.9 mg/kg, 52.5 and 82.3 mg/kg, 132.1 and 182.3 mg/kg, 132.3 and 172.8 mg/kg, and 142.2 and 284.4 mg/kg, respectively. Minor effect and moderate effect exposures were more likely to have alkalinization documented compared to no effect exposures (odds ratio [OR] = 1.75, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.41-2.17; OR = 1.79, 95% CI = 1.12-2.86). There was no difference in rates of alkalinization between minor and moderate exposures (OR = 1.02, 95% CI: 0.61-1.7).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Reevaluation of the current recommendation of 150 mg/kg for referral to a healthcare facility is necessary for pediatric acute salicylate overdoses.

Language: en