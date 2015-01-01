Abstract

Suicide is a global public health problem. The goal of this study was to evaluate the psychometric properties of the measurement of suicide severity based on the Columbia suicide severity rating scale. We worked with a sample of 516 Argentinean adults, aged 18 to 75. The fit of a measurement model that differentiates between the various degrees of suicidal severity was verified. The specified model returns fit values above the suggested cut-off points, both for the occurrence and frequency indicators. The internal consistency indices from the composite reliability coefficient also show values above the cut-off points for both occurrence and frequency. Finally, evidence of construct validity was obtained from the relationship with external variables. The results are consistent with the theory, showing stronger effects of hopelessness on suicidal ideation compared to suicide attempts. Overall, evidence of construct validity for the measurement of suicidal severity is presented, a contribution that is essential in remedying the lack of studies on suicide in the region and promoting prevention strategies.

Language: en