Lu T, Li Y, Zhou C, Tang M, You X. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(3): e231.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/bs13030231

36975256

PMC10045440

(1) Background: This study examines the differences in emotions induced by accidents and incidents as emotional stimuli and the effects on pilot situation awareness (SA) after induction. (2) Method: Forty-five jet pilots were randomly divided into three groups after which their emotions were induced using the pictures of accident, incident, and neutral stimulus, respectively. (3) Results: The conditions of accidents and incidents both induced changes in the pilots' happiness and sadness and the changes in the emotion were regulated by the emotional intelligence of pilots in the high SA group. The emotion induction, which caused a direct change in pilot's happiness and fear, resulted in conditions that indirectly affected level 1 of SA in pilots. (4) Conclusions: The research elucidates the difference between accident and incident in inducing pilot emotions, and reminds us that SA level exerts the regulating effects on the same emotional induction conditions.


accidents; pilots; situation awareness; emotion induced; incidents

