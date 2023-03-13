|
Citation
Kroener J, Schaitz C, Karabatsiakis A, Maier A, Connemann B, Schmied E, Sosic-Vasic Z. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(3).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36975278
PMCID
Abstract
Relationship dysfunction-marked by frequent conflicts-is one of the hallmark features of borderline personality disorder (BPD). However, the BPD couple as a dyad and partner-related features have rarely been taken into account. The aim of the present study was to investigate hormonal, personality, and relationship relevant factors, such as relationship satisfaction, attachment, and trauma in both partners within a dyad where one partner is diagnosed with BPD. The total sample consisted of 26 heterosexual couples. All studies were conducted at 2 p.m. Primary outcomes: Neo-Five-Factor-Inventory, Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, Experiences in Close Relationships Scale. Secondary outcomes: Problem List, Partnership Questionnaire, Questionnaire for Assessing Dyadic Coping. Upon questionnaire completion, one saliva sample was taken via passive drool to assess baseline cortisol and testosterone levels.
Language: en
Keywords
stress; borderline personality disorder; childhood trauma; BPD; testosterone; cortisol; HPA; HPG; relationship dysfunction