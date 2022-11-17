Abstract

Limited data exist that describe the experiences of pain and injury in dancers. The purpose of the current study was to understand pain perceptions, suffering and pain behaviours associated with pre-professional and professional dancers and to consider the psychosocial factors that influence suffering, behaviour and perceptions of pain. A thematic synthesis review was undertaken in three stages: (1) A systematic search using pre-defined search terms was conducted until 17 November 2022. Qualitative studies were included if they captured dancers' perceptions, experiences, or the behaviour of dancers towards pain and injury. (2) Quality appraisal and certainty assessments was performed. (3) A five-phase synthesis generated themes that included a certainty assessment score. Twelve studies with 290 dancers met the inclusion criteria. The aggregated mean age was identified as 28.5 years. No studies were excluded following the quality appraisal stage. Nine studies included professional ballet dancers. Three themes were developed: (1) developing positive and adapted perceptions and behaviours towards pain, (2) the impact and danger of embracing pain and the risk of injury and (3) factors that influenced the response to injury and the ability to perform. This review has highlighted the experiences of pre-professional and professional dancers towards pain and injury. Practical implications for healthcare professionals, employers, choreographers and dancers are provided. Further research is required given the limited evidence base.

Language: en