Abstract

The world is facing unprecedented challenges from disasters and natural hazards, which are increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change. Moreover, they can overlap, producing compounded and cascading effects [1, 2]. While these events alone and together can be devastating, the good news is that we can take steps to mitigate their impact and prepare for their aftermath. This is where the art of disaster preparedness comes into play.



In this collection, we explore the latest research and best practices for preparing for natural hazards and disasters. We welcome submissions that showcase innovative solutions and strategies for dealing with a range of hazards, including hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and wildfires.



One of the key messages from the collection is the importance of preparedness; anticipation and preemption are powerful interventions. Disaster preparedness is crucial for health security for several reasons. Disasters and emergencies can place an enormous strain on health infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and medical supply chains [3]. By being prepared, communities can take steps to protect this infrastructure and ensure that it is able to function during and after a disaster. Disaster preparedness can help to ensure that emergency responders are able to provide a timely response to emergencies. This can be critical in situations where every minute counts, such as during a disaster or a terrorist attack...

