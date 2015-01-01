|
Franzén Lindgren E, Hammarqvist F, Ahl Hulme R. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2023; 15(1): e46.
36978116
INTRODUCTION: Horse-riding is practiced on a regular basis by 500,000 people in Sweden. It is reputed to be one of the most dangerous sports. On average, there were 1756 acute injuries and three fatalities each year between 1997 and 2014 in Sweden related to horses. The primary aim of this study was to outline the injury spectrum related to equestrian activities cared for at a large Swedish trauma centre. The secondary aim was to identify trends in clinical outcomes and to investigate the association between age and such outcomes. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The electronic medical records system at Karolinska University Hospital was queried for patients cared for due to equestrian related trauma between July 2010 and July 2020. Complementary data were gathered using the hospital's Trauma Registry. No exclusion criteria were applied. Descriptive statistics were used to outline the injury spectrum. Age was split into four categories which were compared using the Kruskal-Wallis H test or the Chi-squared test. Logistic regression was used to analyse correlations between age and outcomes.
Language: en
Equestrian trauma; Horse related injuries; Horse riding