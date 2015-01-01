Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Horse-riding is practiced on a regular basis by 500,000 people in Sweden. It is reputed to be one of the most dangerous sports. On average, there were 1756 acute injuries and three fatalities each year between 1997 and 2014 in Sweden related to horses. The primary aim of this study was to outline the injury spectrum related to equestrian activities cared for at a large Swedish trauma centre. The secondary aim was to identify trends in clinical outcomes and to investigate the association between age and such outcomes. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The electronic medical records system at Karolinska University Hospital was queried for patients cared for due to equestrian related trauma between July 2010 and July 2020. Complementary data were gathered using the hospital's Trauma Registry. No exclusion criteria were applied. Descriptive statistics were used to outline the injury spectrum. Age was split into four categories which were compared using the Kruskal-Wallis H test or the Chi-squared test. Logistic regression was used to analyse correlations between age and outcomes.



RESULTS: A total of 3036 patients were included with 3325 injuries identified as equestrian related. The hospital admission rate was 24.9%. The cohort had one death. Regression analysis showed significant associations between decreasing risk of upper extremity injury (p < 0.001), increasing risk of vertebral fractures (p = 0.001) and increasing risk of thoracic injury (p < 0.001) with increasing age.



CONCLUSIONS: Equestrian activities are not without risks. The morbidity is high, and injuries are taken seriously by the medical profession, reflected by the high admission rate. There are age-related variations in the injury spectrum. Older age appears to predispose to vertebral fractures and thoracic injuries. Other factors than age appear more important in determining the need for surgery or admission to ICU.

Language: en