Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dysmenorrhea has a significant negative impact on teenagers' quality of life, and its prevalence is increasing annually. Although studies have explored the factors affecting dysmenorrhea, it remains unclear how these factors interact with one another. This study aimed to explore the mediating role of binge eating and sleep quality between depression and dysmenorrhea.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study recruited adolescent girls from the Health Status Survey of adolescents in Jinan, Shandong Province, and used multistage stratified cluster random sampling. Data was collected using an electronic questionnaire between March 9, 2022, and June 20, 2022. The Numerical Rating Scale and Cox Menstrual Symptom Scale were used to assess dysmenorrhea and the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 to assess depression. The mediation model was tested by Mplus 8.0, and the mediating effect was analyzed using the Product of Coefficients approach and the Bootstrap method.



RESULTS: Among the total of 7818 adolescent girls included in this study, the prevalence of dysmenorrhea is 60.5%. A significant positive association was found between dysmenorrhea and depression. Binge eating and sleep quality seemingly mediate this association. The mediating effect of sleep quality (21.31%) was greater than that of binge eating (6.18%).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study point in the right direction for preventing and treating dysmenorrhea in adolescents. For adolescent dysmenorrhea, mental health should be considered and proactive steps taken for educating adolescents on healthy lifestyles to reduce negative consequences of dysmenorrhea. Longitudinal studies on the causal link and influence mechanisms between depression and dysmenorrhea should be conducted in the future.

Language: en