Abstract

The objective of this study was to investigate factors related to recurrent falls among older adults attending primary health care, considering the biopsychosocial perspective. A representative sample of 201 older adults were interviewed in three Primary Health Care units randomly selected in a city in southeastern Brazil. Outcome included self-report of two or more falls in the past 12 months. Exposures included personal and environmental aspects, according to domains of International Classification of Functioning of the World Health Organization (ICF-WHO). Recurrent falls were reported by 24.4% of the participants. Associations with depressive symptoms (p = .003), having osteoporosis (p = .031), chronic musculoskeletal pain (p = .020), frailty (p = .013), sleep satisfaction (p < .001), and functional status (p < .001) were found. In logistic regression models, cognitive status, musculoskeletal pain, and functional status were predictors of recurrent falls; however, only sleep satisfaction remained significant in the final model. Strategies aimed at preventing recurrent falls in primary health care should consider assessments and interventions targeting sleep aspects among older adults.

