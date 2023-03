Abstract

Marciano, H. (2022). The effect of lane direction pavement markings on driving performance and safety: A driving simulator study. Human Factors. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1177/00187208221099137

Due to a "copy and paste" error, the first column of Tables 1 and 2 displayed incorrect data in the initial OnlineFirst version. All instances of "LL" should appear as "HL" and vice versa. The corrected tables are in the current version of the article.

