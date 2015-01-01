|
Citation
|
Alhusen J, Smeltzer S, Laughon K, Hughes R, Alexander K, Njie-Carr V, Sharps P. J. Adv. Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36978208
|
Abstract
|
Globally, over one billion people, or more than 15% of our world's population, have a disability (United Nations General Assembly, 2015). Persons with disabilities include those with physical, mental, intellectual, developmental or sensory impairments which, in interacting with environmental and social barriers, may limit their full participation in society (United Nations General Assembly, 2015). Persons with disabilities comprise a heterogeneous group but these structural barriers result in inequities in health care access and outcomes which exist across the type of disability, age, gender, race and ethnicity, and setting. For those with incomes below the poverty level, those living in rural areas, those from oppressed ethnic or racial backgrounds and other marginalized groups these inequities are magnified. Currently, our understanding of these differences is limited by an absence of accurate and comprehensive population-based data that can help identify and evaluate our progress in reducing inequities. We use violence against pregnant and birthing persons with disabilities in the United States as one key example of a significant public health issue that has been largely devoid of data to inform policies and interventions.
Language: en