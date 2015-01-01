|
Citation
|
Rosenbaum DL, Gillen MM, Bloomer SA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36977339
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Although health and wellness behaviors are associated with positive body image, research is limited regarding the relationship between sleep and positive body image. We propose that negative affective states may link sleep and body image. Specifically, we examined whether better sleep may relate to positive body image through reductions in negative affective experiences. Participants: Participants were 269 undergraduate women.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety; depression; stress; sleep; positive body image