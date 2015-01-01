Abstract

Many students come to higher education with a history of trauma. College life may also expose students to traumatizing events. While the past decade has witnessed greater discussion of trauma-informed frameworks, it has not regularly been applied to the college environment. We advance the concept of a trauma-informed campus, where administrators, faculty, staff, and students from diverse disciplines create an environment that recognizes the widespread nature of trauma, integrates knowledge about trauma into practices and procedures, and minimizes further re-traumatization for all community members. A trauma-informed campus is prepared for students' past or future traumatic experiences, while also recognizing and responding to structural and historical harms. In addition, it recognizes the role of the surrounding community challenges, particularly how violence, substance use, hunger, poverty, and housing insecurity may contribute to further trauma or negatively impact healing. We use an ecological model to frame and shape the construct of trauma-informed campuses.

Language: en