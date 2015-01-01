Abstract

Patients with psychiatric illness and substance use comorbidities have high rates of burn injuries and experience prolonged hospital admissions. This retrospective chart review characterizes this marginalized population's inpatient burn care and examines post-discharge outcomes compared to burn patients without psychiatric or substance use comorbidities treated at our center. Patients admitted to a single burn center from January 1 st, 2018 to June 1 st, 2022 were included. Patient demographics, history of psychiatric disorders, treatment course, and post-discharge outcomes were collected. A total of 1,660 patients were included in this study, of which 91 (6%) patients were diagnosed for psychiatric comorbidity and/or substance use comorbidity on admission for burn care. In this cohort of 91 patients with psychiatric and/or substance use comorbidities, the majority of patients were undomiciled (66%) and male (67%). In this cohort, 66 (72%) patients reported recent history or had positive urine toxicology results for illicit substances on admission. In this cohort, a total of 25 (28%) patients had psychiatric comorbidity at the time of burn injury or admission and 69 (76%) patients received inpatient psychiatric care, with 31 (46%) patients requiring psychiatric holds. After discharge, the readmission rate within one year of patients with psychiatric and/or substance use comorbidity was over four times greater than that of patients without psychiatric and/or substance use comorbidity. The most common causes of readmission were subsequent mental health crisis (40%) and inability to perform burn care (32%). Our study presents strategies to improve burn care for this marginalized and high-risk population.

Language: en