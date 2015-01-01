|
Citation
|
Habibi Asgarabad M, Steinsbekk S, Wichstrøm L. J. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36973946
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Prior research, mostly cross-sectional or prospective studies with short follow-up periods, has indicated that childhood anxiety is associated with difficulties with social interaction. However, the etiological role of social skills in the development of anxiety in childhood remains unknown. Moreover, it is not known whether childhood anxiety impedes the development of age-appropriate social skills.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
longitudinal; anxiety disorders; social skills; Adolescence; random intercept cross-lagged panel model