Stuck AK, Tsai LT, Freystaetter G, Vellas B, Kanis JA, Rizzoli R, Kressig KS, Armbrecht G, Da Silva JAP, Dawson-Hughes B, Egli A, Bischoff-Ferrari HA. J. Nutr. Health Aging 2023; 27(3): 205-212.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36973929
OBJECTIVES: Multinational prevalence data on sarcopenia among generally healthy older adults is limited. The aim of the study was to assess prevalence of sarcopenia in the DO-HEALTH European trial based on twelve current sarcopenia definitions. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: This is an analysis of the DO-HEALTH study including 1495 of 2157 community-dwelling participants age 70+ years from Germany, France, Portugal, and Switzerland with complete measurements of the sarcopenia toolbox including muscle mass by DXA, grip strength, and gait speed. MEASUREMENTS: The twelve sarcopenia definitions applied were Asian Working Group on Sarcopenia (AWGS1), AWGS2, Baumgartner, Delmonico, European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People (EWGSOP1), EWGSOP2, EWGSOP2-lower extremities, Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH1), FNIH2, International Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People (IWGS), Morley, and Sarcopenia Definitions and Outcomes Consortium (SDOC).
Language: en
Aged; Humans; Female; Male; aged; Prevalence; Independent Living; Muscle Strength; geriatric assessment; *Sarcopenia/diagnosis/epidemiology; EWGSOP; hand strength; Hand Strength/physiology; muscle health; prevalence study; Sarcopenia; SDOC