Hirai H, Fujishiro T, Yano T, Obo T, Mizutani M, Usami Y, Hayama S, Nakaya Y, Nakano A, Neo M. J. Spinal Cord Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
36977312
CONTEXT: Patients with cervical compressive myelopathy (CCM) often complain of body balance problems, such as fear of falling and bodily unsteadiness. However, no accepted patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) for this symptomatology exist. The Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I) is one of the most widely used PROMs for evaluating impaired body balance in various clinical fields.
Body balance; Cervical spondylotic myelopathy; Falls Efficacy Scale-International; Ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament; Patient-reported outcome measure