Abstract

CONTEXT: Patients with cervical compressive myelopathy (CCM) often complain of body balance problems, such as fear of falling and bodily unsteadiness. However, no accepted patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) for this symptomatology exist. The Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I) is one of the most widely used PROMs for evaluating impaired body balance in various clinical fields.



OBJECTIVE: To examine reliability, validity, and minimum clinically important difference (MCID) of the FES-I for the evaluation of impaired body balance in patients with CCM.



METHODS: Patients who underwent surgery for CCM were retrospectively reviewed. The FES-I was administered preoperatively and at 1 year postoperatively. Further, cJOA-LE score (subscore for lower extremities in the Japanese Orthopaedic Association score for cervical myelopathy) and stabilometric data, obtained at the same time points of the FES-I administration, were analyzed. Reliability was examined through internal consistency with Cronbach's alpha. Convergent validity was studied using correlation analysis. The MCID was estimated using anchor- and distribution-based methods.



RESULTS: Overall, 151 patients were included for analysis. Cronbach's alpha coefficient was the acceptable value of 0.97 at both baseline and 1 year postoperatively. As for convergent validity, the FES-I had significant correlations with the cJOA-LE score and stabilometric parameters both at baseline and 1 year postoperatively. The MCID calculated using anchor- and distribution-based methods was 5.5 and 10, respectively.



CONCLUSION: FES-I is a reliable and valid PROM to evaluate body balance problems for the CCM population. The established thresholds of MCID can help clinicians recognize the clinical significance of changes in patient status.

