Citation
Li A, Wang S, Paetzold RL, Rholes WS, Liu X. J. Trauma Dissociation 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36975105
Abstract
Based on previous findings in a U.S. sample, the present study validated the relationship between childhood trauma and dissociation, as well as the mediating role of disorganized attachment and the moderating role of mentalizing (i.e. self-concept clarity and reflective functioning) in a group of 569 Chinese adults (i.e. a community sample).
Language: en
Keywords
attachment; dissociation; Chinese culture; Childhood abuse; mentalizing