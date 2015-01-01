Abstract

PURPOSE: In professional football (soccer), Achilles tendon ruptures are severe injuries. Video analysis promotes a better understanding of the underlying situational and biomechanical patterns, and provides a roadmap for future research to improve the management and prevention of Achilles tendon ruptures. The purpose of this study was to identify injury patterns contributing to acute Achilles tendon ruptures in professional male football players.



METHODS: Professional male football players with an acute Achilles tendon rupture were identified using an online database. For every in-competition injury, the corresponding football match was detected. Video footage of the injury was accessed using Wyscout.com or publicly available video databases. Situational patterns and injury biomechanics of the injury frame were independently analysed by two reviewers using a standardised checklist and a motion analysis software. Finally, consensus was reached to describe the main injury patterns of Achilles tendon ruptures in professional male football players.



RESULTS: The search identified video footage of 80 Achilles tendon ruptures in 78 players. Most injuries (94%) occurred through indirect or non-contact mechanisms. The kinematic analysis revealed characteristic joint positions at the time of injury consisting of hip extension, knee extension, ankle dorsiflexion, foot abduction, and foot pronation in most cases. The underlying direction of movement was from flexion to extension (knee) and from plantarflexion to dorsiflexion (ankle). Player actions identified as main injury patterns were stepping back (26%), landing (20%), running/sprinting (18%), jumping (13%), and starting (10%).



CONCLUSION: Most Achilles tendon ruptures in professional male football players are closed-chain indirect or non-contact injuries. Sudden loading to the plantarflexor musculotendinous unit remains to be the main component for most cases. By achieving a better understanding of underlying injury mechanisms, this study provides new strategies for the prevention of Achilles tendon ruptures. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV.

