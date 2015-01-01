Abstract

The venom of marine cone snails is mainly composed of peptide toxins called conopeptides, among which conotoxins represent those that are disulfide-rich. Publications on conopeptides frequently state that conopeptides attract considerable interest for their potent and selective activity, but there has been no analysis yet that formally quantifies the popularity of the field. We fill this gap here by providing a bibliometric analysis of the literature on cone snail toxins from 2000 to 2022. Our analysis of 3028 research articles and 393 reviews revealed that research in the conopeptide field is indeed prolific, with an average of 130 research articles per year. The data show that the research is typically carried out collaboratively and worldwide, and that discoveries are truly a community-based effort. An analysis of the keywords provided with each article revealed research trends, their evolution over the studied period, and important milestones. The most employed keywords are related to pharmacology and medicinal chemistry. In 2004, the trend in keywords changed, with the pivotal event of that year being the approval by the FDA of the first peptide toxin drug, ziconotide, a conopeptide, for the treatment of intractable pain. The corresponding research article is among the top ten most cited articles in the conopeptide literature. From the time of that article, medicinal chemistry aiming at engineering conopeptides to treat neuropathic pain ramped up, as seen by an increased focus on topological modifications (e.g., cyclization), electrophysiology, and structural biology.

