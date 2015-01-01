Abstract

To determine the effect of muscle activation on the dynamic responses of the neck of a pilot during simulated emergency ejections. A complete finite element model of the pilot's head and neck was developed and dynamically validated. Three muscle activation curves were designed to simulate different activation times and levels of muscles during pilot ejection: A is the unconscious activation curve of the neck muscles, B is the pre-activation curve, and C is the continuous activation curve. The acceleration-time curves obtained during ejection were applied to the model, and the influence of the muscles on the dynamic responses of the neck was investigated by analyzing both angles of rotation of the neck segments and disc stresses. Muscle pre-activation reduced fluctuations in the angle of rotation in each phase of the neck. Continuous muscle activation caused a 20% increase in the angle of rotation compared to pre-activation. Moreover, it resulted in a 35% increase in the load on the intervertebral disc. The maximum stress on the disc occurred in the C4-C5 phase. Continuous muscle activation increased both the axial load on the neck and the posterior extension angle of rotation of the neck. Muscle pre-activation during emergency ejection has a protective effect on the neck. However, continuous muscle activation increases the axial load and rotation angle of the neck. A complete finite element model of the pilot's head and neck was established and three neck muscle activation curves were designed to investigate the effects of muscle activation time and level on the dynamic response of the pilot's neck during ejection. This increased insights into the protection mechanism of neck muscles on the axial impact injury of the pilot's head and neck.

Language: en