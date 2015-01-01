Abstract

While driving under the influence of drugs, drivers are more likely to be involved in and cause more accidents than drivers who do not drive under the influence. Ketamine is derived from phencyclidine and acts as a noncompetitive antagonist and allosteric modulator of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors. Ketamine has been used to treat a variety of psychiatric disorders, with the most notable being treatment-resistant depression. With the rise of at-home ketamine treatment companies, the safety of unsupervised administration remains under evaluation. A study with ketamine and a ketamine-like medication, rapasitnel, showed that those who were given ketamine experienced more sleepiness and had decreased self-reported motivation and confidence in their driving abilities. Moreover, there seem to be significant differences in the acute versus persistent effects of ketamine, as well as the anesthetic versus subanesthetic doses, both in terms of effects and outcomes. These divergent effects complicate the clinical uses of ketamine, specifically involving driving, drowsiness, and cognitive abilities. This review aims to describe not only the various clinical uses of ketamine but also the potentially detrimental effects of driving under the influence, which should be understood to help with counseling the patients who use these substances, both for their well-being and to protect public safety.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

