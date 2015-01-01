Abstract

In this study, we examined visual processing within primary visual areas (V1) in normal and visually impaired individuals who exhibit significant visual symptomology due to sports-related mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Five spatial frequency stimuli were applied to the right, left and both eyes in order to assess the visual processing of patients with sports-related mild traumatic brain injuries who exhibited visual abnormalities, i.e., photophobia, blurriness, etc., and controls. The measurement of the left/right eye and binocular integration was accomplished via the quantification of the spectral power and visual event-related potentials. The principal results have shown that the power spectral density (PSD) measurements display a distinct loss in the alpha band-width range, which corresponded to more instances of medium-sized receptive field loss. Medium-size receptive field loss may correspond to parvocellular (p-cell) processing deprecation. Our major conclusion provides a new measurement, using PSD analysis to assess mTBI conditions from primary V1 areas. The statistical analysis demonstrated significant differences between the mTBI and control cohort in the Visual Evoked Potentials (VEP) amplitude responses and PSD measurements. Additionally, the PSD measurements were able to assess the improvement in the mTBI primary visual areas over time through rehabilitation.

