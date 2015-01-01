Abstract

BACKGROUND: During a disaster, nurses face complex ethical challenges because of risky situations. It is necessary to identify trends and ethical issues of nurses in disasters to improve the quality of care and impact for nurses.



METHOD: This systematic review enrolled in the international registration with PROSPERO: CRD42022350765. We searched the following databases: PubMed, EBSCO MEDLINE, SCOPUS, ProQuest, ScienceDirect, and Sage Pub. The inclusion criteria were developed according to PICO and D; are Population (F): involving nurses; intervention/Exposure (I): disaster, Comparison (C): none; outcome (O): ethical practice. And Design (D): qualitative, quantitative, and mixed methods. Years of publication were 2012-2022, with full text in English. The quality of study assessment used was The Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) Critical Appraisal tool and Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool (MMAT) version 2018. Analysis used PICO synthesis.



RESULTS: There were 15 studies reviewed from 2093 results, including cross-sectional (4/15, 26.6%), qualitative (9/15, 60%), and mixed methods (2/15, 13.3%) studies. The types of disasters were: COVID-19 (7/15, 46.6%), infectious (4/15, 26.6%), and all disaster events (4/15, 26.6%). The main themes were: (1) ethical issues in disasters have the potential to address ethical dilemmas, (2) factors applying nursing ethics to support ethical decision-making in disasters, (3) strategies for applying ethics and dealing with ethical issues in disasters, and (4) the impact of applying ethics in disasters.



CONCLUSION: Applying ethics nursing in a disaster is influenced by various factors. This framework for ethical nursing in disasters aims to help nurses, educational institutions, and policymakers develop schemes or scenarios to enhance responsible ethical decisions in disasters.

