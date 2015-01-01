SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lim M, Kwon M. Nurs. Rep. (Pavia) 2023; 13(1): 518-527.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/nursrep13010047

PMID

36976699

Abstract

This descriptive cross-sectional study examined the factors that affect depression in adolescents focusing on how stressed they are regarding their appearance (hereafter, degree of appearance stress). Data from 6493 adolescents from the 2020 Korean Youth Risk Behavior Survey were used. Using SPSS 25.0, a complex sample plan file was created, weighted, and analyzed. The frequency, chi-square test, independent t-test, and linear regression were used for the complex sample analysis. The results showed that among adolescents with low appearance stress, depression was significantly affected by the number of breakfast meals, weight control efforts, smoking, loneliness, subjective physical appearance, and smartphone overdependence. Among those with high appearance stress, depression was significantly affected by academic grades, weight control efforts, drinking habits, loneliness, subjective physical appearance, and smartphone overdependence. Furthermore, these factors differed according to the degree of appearance stress. Thus, while developing interventions for mitigating depression in adolescents, the degree of appearance stress should be considered, and a differentiated strategy should be used accordingly.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; survey; depression; stress; regression

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print