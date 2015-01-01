|
Citation
|
Choi S, Shin H, Lee M, Han K. Nurs. Rep. (Pavia) 2023; 13(1): 549-560.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36976702
|
Abstract
|
To prevent discontinuity of long-term care service and guarantee the quality of care, it is important to clarify the determinants of turnover intentions of long-term care workers. They are at a higher risk of experiencing violence-including physical, emotional, and sexual-from patients or their families, possibly leading to high turnover intention. This study aims to verify how having experienced client violence affect turnover intention of long-term care workers and to suggest implications to prevent frequent turnover in long-term care field. Logistic regression analysis was conducted between groups who have experienced client violence and who have not, using 2019 Korean LTC Survey data.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
social worker; Korea; turnover intention; nurse; violence experience; care worker