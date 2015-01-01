Abstract

Adolescents are at risk in experiencing mental health problems if the risk factors owned are more than the protective factors. This study aims to identify the effectiveness of Mental Health nursing promotive and preventive models on protective factors, risk factors and Adolescents' Mental Health. This research was with quasi-experiment, design employed randomization control group pre and post-test design conducted on 240 adolescents, which was divided into both groups equally. The study found that protective factors (self-esteem, family relationship, and prosocial ability) has increased after intervention model by 10.2%; 4.4%; 15.7%, respectively, risk factors (bullying behavior, anxiety, emotional problems, behavioral problems, and peer problems) has decreased after the intervention model by 9.8%; 26.1%; 25.9%; 17.5%; 22.4%, respectively. The model also increased the adolescents' mental health after intervention model by 14.9%. The mental health nursing promotive and preventive model is effective to increase the mental health of adolescents by 21.3%. Mental health nursing' promotive and preventive model could be used as basic needs to implement early detection regarding mental health of adolescents in the UKS scope and involving teachers' role, as well as parents in maintaining mental health.

