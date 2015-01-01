|
Pelton MK, Crawford H, Bul K, Robertson AE, Adams J, De Beurs D, Rodgers J, Baron-Cohen S, Cassidy S. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36974940
BACKGROUND: Autistic adults experience more frequent suicidal thoughts and mental health difficulties than non-autistic adults, but research has yet to explain how these experiences are connected. This study explored how anxiety and depression contribute to suicidal thoughts according to the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide for autistic and non-autistic adults.
Language: en
network analysis; interpersonal theory of suicide; autism