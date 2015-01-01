Abstract

Evolution endowed snakes with the ultimate weapon: venom [1]. With it, several hundred species of venomous snakes can kill or weaken their victims to prevent them from escaping. Snakes get closer to humans and cause more harm and more deaths than any other venomous animal, including spiders and scorpions [2]. Snake venom can be particularly dangerous for the circulatory, nervous or muscular systems of humans [3]. The increased sensitivity of analytical instruments and the development of new techniques over the last two decades, such as transcriptomics and proteomics, have allowed us to analyze the structures and functions of venom components of rare snake species and to identify novel minor snake venom constituents [4,5]. As a result, the number of polypeptides identified in snake venoms is increasing dramatically. The unraveled biochemical composition, genomics and proteomics of toxins and venoms have deepened our understanding of their interaction with organisms, most importantly with humans. Their modes of action are better understood, which is opening the door for their application as molecular tools, diagnostic or therapeutic agents, including the development of antidotes [6]. Snake venom research influences various areas of life and biomedical sciences. It is tightly intertwined with biochemistry, molecular biology, genetics, pathophysiology, pharmacology and a rapidly developing field of clinical toxinology. The latter deals with understanding and managing the medical effects of toxins on the human body. Given the huge impact of deaths and disabilities due to snake venom poisoning around the world and the potential of venoms in the development of drugs against various diseases, soaring of this field of research is certain. This Special Issue of Toxins brings a selected set of articles addressing biochemical, therapeutic and evolutionary aspects of snake venom research...

